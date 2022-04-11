What Will the Weather Be Like for White Sox Home Opener at Guaranteed Rate Field?

The Chicago White Sox will kick off their home opener Tuesday with a weather home run, or at least a base hit, but their series against the Mariners may not have as much luck as potentially severe storms threaten to hit the area Wednesday.

Tuesday looks to stay mostly dry, but there is a chance for some isolated showers and possibly an isolated storm during the evening - a subtle preview of what could be in store for the following day.

The White Sox are set to begin their home opener at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, with temperatures sitting in the 60s for the start, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

There is a chance for some isolated showers and a few stray storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

But the real threat will come during Game 2 of their White Sox-Mariners series.

That game is set for 6:10 p.m. Wednesday with the Chicago area under either a slight or enhanced risk of severe weather.

Thunderstorms, some of which could be capable of bringing damaging wind gusts and other severe threats, are set to hit parts of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Though the storms are expected area-wide, the city remains under a "slight risk," while the higher "enhanced risk" currently sits in suburbs south and west of the city, though that could change in the lead-up to the game.

Wednesday will also be the warmest day of the week, with highs reaching into the 70s for some locations.

Things look to dry off and cool down Thursday and Friday, as temperature highs drop back into the 50s.

The White Sox will play at home each day from Tuesday until Sunday.