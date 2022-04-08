What Time is the Chicago White Sox Game Today?

The Chicago White Sox's home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field isn't until next week, but their first game of the season is Friday.

The White Sox play the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Friday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather in Detroit will be rainy and chilly (sound familiar?), with a chance of thunderstorms.

Scattered to numerous showers today, particularly this afternoon and evening. Slight chance of a non-severe thunderstorm. Highs in the 40s. Cloudy and continued cool Saturday, then sun return Sunday with warmer temperatures. #miwx pic.twitter.com/57VbJLnVcF — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 8, 2022

How to Watch the White Sox Game

The game will air on NBC Sports Chicago, on the MyTeams and NBC Sports apps, or on NBC Sports Chicago’s live stream.

You can download the MyTeams app via the Apple Store or Google Play, or you can access the live stream on your computer via the link above.

The NBC Sports Chicago crew will also host their live pregame show beginning at 11 a.m. You can catch it on NBC Sports Chicago or on the MyTeams app.

Who's on the White Sox Opening Day Roster?

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Dallas Keuchel, Reynaldo Lόpez, Vince Velasquez, Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman, Aaron Bummer, José Ruiz, Matt Foster, Kyle Crick, Tanner Banks, Bennett Sousa

Catchers: Yasmani Grandal, Reese McGuire

Infielders: José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Josh Harrison, Leury Garcia, Gavin Sheets, Danny Mendick, Jake Burger

Outfielders: Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, A.J. Pollock, Andrew Vaughn, Adam Engel

What's the White Sox Lineup for Opening Day?

1. A.J. Pollock - right field

2. Luis Robert - center field

3. José Abreu - first base

4. Yasmani Grandal - catcher

5. Eloy Jiménez - left field

6. Leury García - shortstop

7. Josh Harrison - second base

8.Andrew Vaughn - designated hitter

9. Jake Burger - third base

Who's on the White Sox This Year?

There are a bunch of new names in the White Sox lineup, let alone their 28-man roster. NBC Sports Chicago has everything you need to know about the new faces on the South Side.

When is the White Sox Home Opener?

The White Sox play their home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field April 12 at 3:10 p.m.

What about the Chicago Cubs — When do They Play?

The Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field Friday at 1:10 p.m.

The Cubs played their home opener Thursday on 2022 MLB Opening Day against the Brewers and won 5-4.