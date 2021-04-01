Chicago Baseball

What Time Do the Cubs Play Today?

The Chicago Cubs wil take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for Opening Day at 1:20 p.m. CST

The Chicago Cubs will be back at Wrigley Field Thursday afternoon to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for Opening Day.

The game is set to take place at 1:20 p.m. CST and will be televised on Marquee Sports Network, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. For a list of channels, click here.

Kyle Hendricks will take the mound to kick off the season, his second straight Opening Day start following a complete game shutout in 2020 against Milwaukee.

Joc Pederson is making his Cubs debut after seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. David Bote is starting at second base after winning the job this spring.

The game will mark the return of some fans in the stands, which brings with it plenty of changes at Wrigley Field.

For a look at everything you need to know about the Cubs' opening day, click here.

