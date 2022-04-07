What Time do the Chicago Cubs Play Today?

The Chicago Cubs first home game of the year is Thursday, on MLB Opening Day, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Their first game of the season is a day game, beginning at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

If you're headed down to the Friendly Confines for the game, make sure to pack a warm raincoat. The forecast for the first pitch is 44 degrees with scattered showers throughout the afternoon.

Wind gusts around 25-to-30 miles per hour will make it feel colder.

How to Watch the Cubs Game

The game can be seen on Marquee Sports Network and heard on 670 the Score.

What Time do the Gates Open at Wrigley?

Gates will open two hours prior to first pitch at 11:20 a.m.

What Size Bags Can You Bring In?

Only bags smaller than 16x16x8 inches in size are permitted inside of Wrigley Field. Exceptions are made for medical bags and diaper bags, the team says.

Best Ways to Get to Wrigley Field

Parking at Wrigley Field: Free remote parking is available at 3900 N. Rockwell St. for night and weekend games, with a free shuttle service to and from Wrigley Field. More parking options and a map can be found here.

Public Transportation for Wrigley Field: The CTA runs extra trains and buses before and after Cubs games. Tickets for the train are $2.50, and $2.25 for the bus.

By train:

Red Line: CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field.

CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field. Purple Line: During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station.

During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station. Yellow Line: Take the Yellow Line southbound and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field.

By bus:

#152 Addison: The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games.

The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games. #80 Irving Park: The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park.

The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park. Adjacent bus routes: Several CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including: #8 Halsted,#22 Clark, #36 Broadway, #151 Sheridan

What about the Chicago White Sox — When do They Play?

The White Sox play Friday in Detroit against the Tigers at 12:10 p.m. (and the weather isn't looking great there, either).

The White Sox home opener is April 12 at 3:10 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners.