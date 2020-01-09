Chicago Baseball
SoxFest 2020

Weekend Passes, Saturday Passes Sold Out for SoxFest, Team Says

The annual White Sox fan festival will be held Jan. 24 and 25 at McCormick Place West

Fan excitement for the 2020 Chicago White Sox season is reaching a fever pitch, and the team announced Thursday that it has sold out of its allotment of two-day passes for the upcoming SoxFest fan festival.

The White Sox also announced that they have sold out of Saturday-only passes for the event, which will take place Jan. 24 and 25 at McCormick Place West.

A limited number of Friday-only passes are still available.

The news comes during a busy offseason for the White Sox, as the team has made some high-profile additions to its roster. Pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez have both inked contracts with the team, and catcher Yasmani Grandal also signed with the club in free agency.

Grandal will be in attendance at SoxFest, the team says, along with José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Eloy Jiménez, James McCann and Yoán Moncada.

Luis Robert, who just signed a 6-year contract with the team, will also be at the event, along with pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech, among others.

A full list of players attending the event, as well as a full schedule of events, will be available at a later date.

