WATCH: Dansby Swanson gets first Cubs RBI, hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson didn’t waste any time in making an impact on his new team, registering his first hit and his first RBI in his first game in pinstripes.

In the bottom of the third inning, Swanson came to the plate with runners on the corners, and managed to smack an opposite-field single into right field off of Brewers ace Corbin Burnes to drive in Miles Mastrobuoni:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Dansby gets his first hit and RBI as a Cub 👏



(via @WatchMarquee)pic.twitter.com/WP3uWijjmU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2023

Nico Hoerner also scored on the play after an errant throw from the outfield, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead against their National League Central rivals.

Swanson had been retired in the first inning on a scalded line drive to center field, with an exit velocity of 109 miles per hour and an expected-batting average of .790, according to The Blogfines.

Swanson had struggled for most of spring training, but hit two late home runs to get his season preparations back on track. He signed a seven-year deal with the Cubs in the offseason after hitting 25 home runs and driving in 96 RBI’s for the Atlanta Braves last season.



Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.