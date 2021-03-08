Watch: Cubs' Javy Báez Destroys Baseball for First Home Run of Spring

Chicago Baseball

Javier Báez clearly knew his hit would soar over the fence. He paused in his follow-through as the fans oohed and aahed.

Báez hit his first homer of the spring Monday against the Rangers. His three-run shot was part of a five-run fifth inning for the Cubs. Báez went 2-for-3 at the plate Monday.

Later in the Marquee Sports Network broadcast, infielder David Bote used Báez’s blast as an example when asked about fans returning to Wrigley Field. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that Wrigley Field is approved to open the season at 20 percent capacity.

After hits like Báez’s homer, Bote said, “that place is shaking.”

