WATCH: Cubs Fans Help Man Ask a Fellow Fan Out in Wrigley Field Bleachers

One Cubs fan in the bleachers caught the interest of a woman sitting above him in the stands, so he sent his phone up the bleachers for her number - and succeeded

By Ryan Taylor

Cubs fans help guy shoot his shot with woman in bleachers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The ideal "How did you meet?" story for a Chicago Cubs fan was caught on video and posted to TikTok on Tuesday. 

One Cubs fan in the bleachers caught the interest of a woman sitting above him in the stands, so he sent his phone up the bleachers for her number, and succeeded, as the video ends with her picking up a call from him. 

Watch as the fans understand the assignment, and pass the fan's phone along like a baton for the woman to punch in her number. They returned the phone back to the guy, who proceeded to call her and kickstart the romance. 

The potential couple got to see a heckuva game, too. The Cubs shut out the San Diego Padres, 6-0. Yan Gomes went 4-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs, one home run and two runs scored himself. 

