Victor Caratini Homers, but Cubs Fall to Dodgers at Camelback Ranch

For the second straight day the Chicago Cubs got a home run from their starting catcher, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

Victor Caratini collected a pair of hits, including a home run, in his first start of the spring. Ian Happ also had a hit in the contest.

Tyler Chatwood made the start for the Cubs, giving up one hit in his appearance. Colin Rea pitched two innings of scoreless relief in the losing effort.

New Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts collected an RBI in the contest, while DJ Peters went 1-for-2 and a pair of RBI’s in the Los Angeles victory.

The Cubs broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Caratini launched a home run over the right field wall, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead. Justin Turner quickly erased that lead in the fourth, scoring on a wild pitch by Cubs reliever Trevor Megill.

Betts hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the fifth inning to give LA the lead for good, and Peters doubled to center in the seventh to provide a pair of insurance runs for the Dodgers.

The Cubs will next be in action on Monday when they head to Peoria to take on the Mariners. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

Cubs News and Notes:

-Cubs reliever Brandon Morrow, who is coming off of two straight injury-plagued seasons with the team, saw his comeback attempt hit a big snag on Friday, as he was diagnosed with a strained muscle in his chest. He is currently day-to-day.

Morrow signed a minor league contract with the Cubs prior to spring training. [Chicago Tribune]

-Marquee Sports Network launched over the weekend, and the Chicago Tribune caught up with broadcaster Len Kasper to chat about the new network. [Chicago Tribune]