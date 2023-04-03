Velazquez, Morel Off to Hot Starts for Iowa Cubs

Velazquez, Morel off to hot starts in Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the big-league incarnation of the Chicago Cubs struggles to get their offense going, some of the team’s top prospects in Iowa are already off to a white-hot start to their Triple-A season.

The Iowa Cubs hosted the Columbus Clippers in a three-game set to start the campaign at Principal Park, and they brought their bats to the party as they racked up 27 runs in a series sweep over the weekend.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The driving force behind that offensive outburst was a pair of Cubs players that were cut from the team late in spring training, including Christopher Morel, who is 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits and three RBI’s to begin the campaign.

Meanwhile in Iowa … stay HAWT Christopher Morel.



pic.twitter.com/JQWMditVJG — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) April 2, 2023

Morel, who spent the majority of the 2022 season in Chicago, has also started in a different defensive position in each of the three games, part of the team’s plan to ensure that he can maintain positional versatility while still getting consistent at-bats to start the year.

Outfielder Nelson Velazquez has also been red-hot to begin the year, going 6-for-13 against the Clippers. That included a home run and a pair of RBI’s as he looks to force the Cubs to bring him back into the big league fold.

Other familiar names are also thriving in Iowa, including infielder David Bote, who hit a home run in the season opener and has three RBI’s for the Triple-A squad. Bote has also drawn three walks in his two appearances to give himself a .600 on-base percentage in the early going.

Matt Mervis also began this season in Iowa after his meteoric rise through the minor league system last year, and he has already scored five runs for the Cubs in the first three games. Naturally, he also “mashed” his first home run of the season during that stretch, while driving in three RBI’s.

https://twitter.com/Cubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cubs No. 7 prospect Matt Mervis picking up where he left off after his breakout 2022 campaign. pic.twitter.com/7mXRX1yMQF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline)

They will take the field against Wednesday against the St. Paul Saints after the first game of the series was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Double-A Tennessee Smokies, with a loaded roster that includes Pete Crow-Armstrong, Owen Caissie and more, will start their season on Thursday.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the low-A affiliate of the Cubs, will open their season on Thursday against Charleston, while the team’s high-A affiliate in South Bend will start out the campaign Friday against Quad Cities.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.