Tuesday Game Between White Sox, Tigers Moved Up to 12:10 p.m. Start Due to Weather

The Chicago White Sox will have an opportunity to clinch the American League Central on Tuesday, but they likely won’t be able to push themselves across the finish line, as their game against the Detroit Tigers has been moved up due to possible inclement weather in the Motor City.

Tuesday’s game, which had been set to start just after 6 p.m. Central time, will instead start at 12:10 p.m., the White Sox announced.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Thanks to two Cleveland Indians losses on Monday, the White Sox have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Tuesday, but they will require a win and an Indians loss to do so.

The Indians are currently scheduled to play the Kansas City Royals at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at Progressive Field. That game is also under potential threat due to the weather, according to current forecasts.

If the White Sox don’t clinch Tuesday, they will have another chance Wednesday as they wrap up their series with the Tigers. The Indians will wrap up a series with the Royals, then will welcome the White Sox to Cleveland for a five-game series beginning Thursday.