Trevor Bauer, Reds Shut Down Cubs at Wrigley Field

Yu Darvish settled down after giving up an early three-run home run to Mike Moustakas, but the Chicago Cubs’ offense couldn’t give him any help as they fell 3-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Darvish ended up picking up a quality start Wednesday despite the early home run, giving up just the three earned runs and striking out nine batters in six innings of work. He only allowed two hits, but gave up three walks en route to taking just his second loss of the season.

Darvish was out-dueled by Trevor Bauer, who gave up just three hits and struck out 10 batters in 7.2 innings of work. He picked up the win, with Raisel Iglesias earning the save for Cincinnati as they evened the series at a game apiece.

Shogo Akiyama picked up a pair of base hits in the game, and Freddy Galvis had a hit as well, and that’s all the offense the Reds needed in the victory.

The Cubs’ top-five hitters went a combined 0-for-18 in the game with seven strikeouts, including three from Ian Happ in the contest.

The Cubs’ bullpen had a solid evening, with Craig Kimbrel throwing a scoreless inning of relief and striking out two batters. Josh Osich and Jason Adam also worked scoreless appearances.

The Reds’ offense got off to a strong start thanks to two walks in the first inning, then Moustakas unloaded on a Darvish offering as he propelled a home run into the right field bleachers in the first inning.

That was all the offense in the game, as the teams combined for just five hits over the remaining eight and a half innings of action.

The clubs will wrap up their season series on Thursday night at Wrigley Field, with Adbert Alzolay squaring off against Sonny Gray.