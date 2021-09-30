Trent Giambrone Helps Cubs Set Remarkable National League Record

The Chicago Cubs have had a rough season on multiple fronts, but they’ve also had the opportunity to let some of their prospects shine at the big league level, and as a result they’ve set a remarkable new record.

According to Cubs team historian Ed Hartig, the Cubs have now used 65 players during the 2021 season, with Trent Giambrone collecting a base hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

That number of players used in a single season is now a new National League record, and trails only the 2019 Seattle Mariners in MLB history, with that club using 67 players over a 162-game season.

The 65 players the Cubs have used include 16 infielders and 34 pitchers, according to Baseball Reference.

In case you’re looking to impress any of your friends, here are the names of every Cubs player that has made an appearance with the team this season.

Catchers: Robinson Chirinos, Willson Contreras, Jose Lobaton, Austin Romine, Tony Wolters

Infielders: Sergio Alcantara, Javier Báez, David Bote, Kris Bryant, Matt Duffy, Trent Giambrone, Taylor Gushue, PJ Higgins, Nico Hoerner, Alfonso Rivas, Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Romine, Frank Schwindel, Eric Sogard, Ildemaro Vargas, Patrick Wisdom

Outfielders: Greg Deichmann, Johneshwy Fargas, Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, Michael Hermosillo, Jake Marisnick, Nick Martini, Rafael Ortega, Joc Pederson, Trayce Thompson

Pitchers: Cory Abbott, Jason Adam, Adbert Alzolay, Jake Arrieta, Rex Brothers, Andrew Chafin, Zach Davis, Scott Effross, Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jake Jewell, Craig Kimbrel, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Ryan Meisinger, Shelby Miller, Alec Mills, Adam Morgan, Tommy Nance, Manuel Rodriguez, Michael Rucker, Kyle Ryan, Adrian Sampson, Justin Steele, Kohl Stewart, Robert Stock, Pedro Strop, Ryan Tepera, Keegan Thompson, Brad Wieck, Rowan Wick, Trevor Williams, Dan Winkler, Brandon Workman

The Cubs have four games left in the regular season, including one more game against the Pirates at PNC Park and then a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals to wrap up the season. The team will miss the playoffs for just the second time in the last seven seasons.