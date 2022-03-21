Chicago Baseball

Brennen Davis

Top Cubs Prospect Brennen Davis Day-to-Day After Leaving Spring Game After Being Hit by Pitch

By Tim Stebbins

Brennen Davis leaves game after hit by pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Top Chicago Cubs prospect Brennen Davis left Monday's spring training game against the Reds after getting hit by a pitch on the inside of his right knee.

Davis went down and received attention from manager David Ross and a trainer. He initially stayed in the game but appeared to still be in pain after advancing to second on a fielder's choice, and was pulled from the game in favor of a pinch-runner.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Cubs announced that Davis left the game with a right knee contusion, and that his status is day-to-day.

Davis, the Cubs' consensus top prospect and No. 15 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, is expected to open the season at Triple-A and make his MLB debut this summer.

Chicago Baseball

Yermin Mercedes Mar 20

White Sox Slugger Yermin Mercedes Has a New Team-First Mentality

Chicago Cubs Mar 18

Tickets Go on Sale for Chicago Cubs Home Games, Opening Day Friday

He's 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in three games this spring.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brennen DavisChicago CubsDavid RossCactus League
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us