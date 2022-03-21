Top Cubs Prospect Brennen Davis Day-to-Day After Leaving Spring Game After Being Hit by Pitch

Brennen Davis leaves game after hit by pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Top Chicago Cubs prospect Brennen Davis left Monday's spring training game against the Reds after getting hit by a pitch on the inside of his right knee.

Davis went down and received attention from manager David Ross and a trainer. He initially stayed in the game but appeared to still be in pain after advancing to second on a fielder's choice, and was pulled from the game in favor of a pinch-runner.

Brennen Davis, the Cubs' top prospect, stays in after being hit on the inside of his right knee with a pitch here in the 2nd inning. pic.twitter.com/MPzNjo42UO — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 21, 2022

The Cubs announced that Davis left the game with a right knee contusion, and that his status is day-to-day.

Davis, the Cubs' consensus top prospect and No. 15 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, is expected to open the season at Triple-A and make his MLB debut this summer.

He's 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in three games this spring.