Tim Anderson, White Sox Set for Spring Debut vs. Brewers

The Chicago White Sox have some high expectations in the 2021 season, and fans will get their first look at the club on Sunday afternoon in the team’s Cactus League opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The White Sox, who made the playoffs last season after a 12-year drought, have even higher aspirations this year, with a talented young core and several high-profile additions during the offseason, including Lance Lynn and Liam Hendriks.

On Sunday, White Sox fans won’t get the full complement of talent that the team has to offer, but several key players will be in action, including shortstop Tim Anderson and third baseman Yoán Moncada, who will serve as the team’s designated hitter on Sunday afternoon.

Highly-touted prospect Andrew Vaughn will get the start at first base, as José Abreu continues to train after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

Here is new manager Tony La Russa’s lineup for Sunday afternoon:

1 Tim Anderson – SS

2 Yoán Moncada – DH

3 Adam Engel – CF

4 Andrew Vaughn – 1B

5 Zack Collins – C

6 Jake Burger – 3B

7 Luis González – LF

8 Danny Mendick – 2B

9 Blake Rutherford – RF

Pitcher Mike Wright gets the start for the White Sox in the contest. The non-roster invitee posted an 0-1 record with a 7.98 ERA in 19 games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2019, his last big league season.

First pitch at Camelback Ranch is set for 2:05 p.m., and the game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago and the MyTeams App.