Tim Anderson Leaves White Sox Game With Hamstring Cramps

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with cramping in his right hamstring, the team says.

Anderson was forced to leave the game after appearing to injure himself on a swing in the seventh inning of the contest. After the swing, Anderson was visited by team trainers and left the field. He was replaced by Yoan Moncada for the remainder of the at-bat.

Fortunately for the White Sox, it appears the injury isn’t a serious one, as the team says Anderson’s hamstring was cramping up. He is day-to-day, according to the White Sox.

The White Sox will head to Cleveland after Sunday’s game for a four-game set against the Indians beginning on Monday night.

