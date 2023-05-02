Tim Anderson, Hanser Alberto Back in Flurry of Sox Moves

Anderson, Alberto activated by White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox are looking to build on the momentum of an incredible comeback win over the weekend, and they’ve made a flurry of roster moves, including activating star shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list.

Anderson, who has been out of commission since April 11 with a left knee injury, will return to the team’s lineup on Tuesday night when they start up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Prior to the injury, Anderson was batting .298 with four RBI’s and five stolen bases for the White Sox.

The White Sox also activated infielder Hanser Alberto from the injured list after he suffered a strained left quad in mid-April. Alberto has a home run and four RBI’s in eight games with the White Sox.

The team also selected three contracts from Triple-A Charlotte, including pitcher Alexander Colomé, outfielder Billy Hamilton and pitcher Sammy Peralta.

Colomé, who pitched for the White Sox for two seasons in 2019 and 2020, will make his return to the South Side after signing a minor-league contract with the club in early April. He’s appeared in eight games for the Charlotte Knights, with a 2.25 ERA and seven strikeouts in eight innings of work.

Hamilton appeared in 71 games for the White Sox during the 2021 season, and signed a minor-league deal with the club during spring training. He batted .188 in 17 games for the Knights, with 11 runs scored and three stolen bases to his credit.

Peralta has appeared in eight games with the Knights this season, with 15 strikeouts and three walks in 15.1 innings of work. He has a 3.52 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in those outings.

An equally-intense flurry of moves cleared spaces for those players, with Joe Kelly going on the paternity list and utility player Romy Gonzalez hitting the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox also optioned outfielder Oscar Colás and infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte, while designating pitchers Jake Diekman and Frank German for assignment.

The White Sox will hope to build on their remarkable comeback win against the Tampa Bay Rays when they welcome the Twins to the South Side Tuesday night.



