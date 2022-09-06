Tigers Mascot Gifts Young Fan His Hot Dog Back From White Sox Game

Tigers mascot gifts fan his hot dog from Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Back on Aug. 14, a Detroit Tigers fan experienced something worse than the 5-3 loss his favorite team lost to the Chicago White Sox that day.

He dropped his hot dog.

Yet, in a fortunate turn of events three weeks later, the Detroit Tigers, Comerica Park and "Paws" the mascot, gifted young Matthew Hoobler with another hot dog, courtesy of the stadium.

Presenting: A hot dog redemption story. pic.twitter.com/C6pWOPEO2k — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 4, 2022

Baseball and hot dog fans everywhere rejoiced on Twitter after the grief tragedy struck NBC Sports Chicago's broadcast on that Sunday's White Sox-Tigers game.

Luckily, a new day gave light to a fresh hot dog at the Sox' rival stadium. All fans can share the sentiment of the good deed done by the Tigers' organization.

