Tickets Go on Sale for Chicago Cubs Home Games, Opening Day Friday

Chicago Cubs fans can now buy tickets to newly-scheduled home games for the 2022 season.

The team released tickets for regular season home games at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Cubs are set to open their season on April 7 at home against the Brewers.

Following the season-opening, four-game series against the Brewers, the Cubs head out on a six-game trip before returning to Chicago for seven games against Tampa Bay April 18-20 and Pittsburgh April 21-24.

The 2022 schedule is also highlighted by annual Crosstown Classic, which features a pair of two-game series from May 3-4 at Wrigley Field.

Earlier this month, MLB owners and the players’ association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, bringing an end to a 99-day lockout that began on Dec. 2.

It was the second-longest work stoppage in MLB history.

Despite MLB-imposed deadlines on Feb. 28 and March 9 to salvage a full season, no games will be missed in 2022. Each team will play their usual 162-game slate, with Opening Day set for April 7 – exactly one week after its originally scheduled date of March 31.

The end of the season will be extended three extra days, and nine-inning doubleheaders will be played to make up for lost time. Players will also receive their full salaries in 2022.