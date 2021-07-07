Struggling Cubs Pitcher Jake Arrieta Placed on Injured List With Hamstring Ailment

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness, the team announced Wednesday.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs have recalled pitcher Cory Abbott from Triple-A Iowa.

Questions about Arrieta’s immediate future with the Cubs had continued to intensify in recent weeks, as the hurler has continued to struggle badly. In his last five starts, Arrieta has conceded 20 earned runs in just 16.1 innings of work, and the Cubs have lost seven of his last eight starts.

During that time, his ERA has ballooned to 6.30 for the season. He his a new low point on Tuesday, giving up a grand slam before he had recorded an out and giving up seven earned runs in all in just 1.2 innings of work against the Phillies.

Despite calls from fans to designate Arrieta for assignment, the Cubs will instead place him on the injured list, and the hurler says he is confident that he can overcome any mechanical issues and be a contributing factor for the Cubs moving forward.

“Not even close,” Arrieta told reporters, including MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian when asked if he felt he had reached the end of the road with the team. “This sucks. Really, it does, but I’m not going to hang my head. I’m going to continue to work. I’m going to do whatever needs to be done.”

Arrieta’s next turn in the rotation was set to come Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it is unclear who the Cubs will use to start in that spot. Trevor Williams, who had been in the rotation until he was placed on the injured list in May following an emergency appendectomy, could potentially make the start.