Spring Training Inning Rule Irks Fans During Mariners vs. Cubs Game

Things look a little bit different in spring training this season thanks to some rule changes, but one change in particular is drawing the ire of Chicago Cubs fans.

During Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, fans watched as multiple innings were cut short due to the opposing pitcher hitting their pitch limit for the frame.

It first happened in the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Cubs scored a pair of runs and the Mariners ended the inning with one out and runners on first and second base.

It then happened again in the top of the fifth inning, as the frame ended with two outs as the Mariners scored a run off of Cubs reliever Jason Adam. The sixth inning also ended early after a bases-loaded walk gave the Cubs a 7-6 lead.

The new rule, imposed by Major League Baseball for this spring, is designed to allow teams to call off innings when pitchers throw at least 20 pitches in a frame. Games themselves can also be shortened because of the new rules, with most Cubs games set to run for seven innings instead of the usual nine.

Needless to say, Cubs Twitter wasn’t overly thrilled with what it saw during the game:

Another pull the plug inning. Annoying. 8-6 #Cubs bottom 8. — Andy (@thefinalcubfan) March 3, 2021

Yeah rolling innings in Spring Training is dumb and bad. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) March 3, 2021

Soooo...bases loaded. No outs. 1 run game. Hey lets end the inning! Dumb. Not a fan of these rules in Spring Training. #Cubs #springtraining — T2 (@CommodoreTom) March 3, 2021

Lol, nothing says #SpringTraining like ending the inning after an RBI BB with zero outs and the bases still loaded. #Cubs #Mariners #MLB — John💬 (@JPie25) March 3, 2021

So you’re telling me the Cubs may lose a spring training game (yes I know it’s practice) because so rule that the defense can call quits during an inning because their pitcher is tired?! Lame. — Sean Gumin (@sgumin) March 3, 2021

Can we roll the rest of the game? https://t.co/pw534U0nEx — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) March 3, 2021

Cubs manager David Ross defended the policy, which is aimed at helping teams to minimize the number of pitchers used due to COVID-19-related roster limits.

“At the end of the day, these are exhibition games,” Cubs manager David Ross said on a Zoom press conference Wednesday. “And I understand fans’ perspective of wanting to win and cheer for their group, for sure. But also, we're trying to keep everybody healthy for the stuff that counts, which is the season.”