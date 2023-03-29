‘So Special:' Dansby Swanson Discusses First Cubs Opening Day

Swanson ecstatic for first Cubs’ Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson will make his debut with the team on Thursday at Wrigley Field, and he’s already feeling the butterflies as he prepares to take an important step on the journey with his new team.

Swanson, who signed a seven-year contract with the Cubs during the offseason, says that he feels comfortable with his decision to leave the Atlanta Braves, and that he’s ready for his new journey to begin in Chicago.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“I just went and stood at shortstop,” he said of his first moments inside the ballpark during Wednesday’s workout. “It’s just such a beautiful place. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

The shortstop will have plenty of eyes on him after signing a contract worth $177 million, the richest free agent pact in Cubs’ history, and he says that there was an adjustment curve as he prepared for the regular season.

“I took a lot of time in the spring because I’m not accustomed to much change, and I’ve been in the same place for a while,” he said. “ It was a little bit different for me. I can’t lie, the first few weeks was a struggle getting used to new people, new teammates, new staff, and new spring training. Arizona is different than Florida, but slowly but surely, I was able to find my footing, and we’re in a good place heading into the season.”

Swanson, taken with the first-overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, is no stranger to pressure situations. He won the 2021 World Series as a member of the Braves, and followed that up with the best season of his career, with 25 home runs, 96 RBI’s and 18 stolen bases in his final season with Atlanta.

He’ll hope to replicate that success this season, serving as the backbone of an organizational philosophy for the Cubs that emphasizes defense up the middle, with his Gold Glove-caliber skills serving as a key factor in that approach.

As he prepares for his first Opening Day on the North Side, Swanson says that he is trying to soak in the moments as much as he can.

“It’s so special. You can’t take them for granted,” he said. “You never know how much longer you have in the game. It’s truly a blessing to be part of something like this.”



Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.