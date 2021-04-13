Shane Bieber, Indians Triumph in Pitcher's Duel Over Lucas Giolito, White Sox

In a game billed as a dream pitcher’s duel, both hurlers lived up to the hype, with Cleveland’s Shane Bieber getting the last laugh in a 2-0 extra innings win over Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox.

Bieber picked up the victory in the game thanks to two 10th inning runs by the Indians. The Cleveland ace threw nine shutout innings in the game, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out 11 batters in a masterful performance.

Giolito virtually matched him pitch-for-pitch on the South Side, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters in seven innings.

Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks both worked scoreless innings for the White Sox to send the game to extras, but the Indians were finally able to break through with two unearned runs off of tough-luck loser Garrett Crochet in the tenth.

With Franmil Reyes starting the frame on second base thanks to MLB’s extra innings rule, Josh Naylor reached first on a catcher’s interference call against Yasmani Grandal. Reyes advanced to third on the play, and would later score on an infield single by Roberto Pérez to give Cleveland the lead.

Amed Rosario then ripped a double to center field to score Naylor, giving Cleveland a 2-0 edge in the game.

In the bottom of the tenth, the White Sox had a chance to tie things up, but Jake Lamb’s deep fly ball to the warning track in right didn’t quite go far enough, and the Sox dropped a tough decision at home.

The division rivals will face off again in the third game of a four-game set Wednesday, with Carlos Rodon set to pitch for the White Sox against Cleveland’s Zach Plesac.