Chicago Baseball

MLB lockout

Senator Dick Durbin to MLB: ‘Unlock the Lockout and Play Ball'

By Tim Stebbins

Sen. Durbin to MLB: 'Unlock the lockout and play ball' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin pulled no punches reacting to MLB canceling more regular season games amid the league-implemented lockout. 

"Message to the owners: unlock the lockout and play ball," Durbin tweeted.

Durbin, a big Cubs fan who's served as an Illinois senator since 1997, also pledged to reconsider MLB's anti-trust exemption.

"Fans across America deserve better," Durbin's tweet also reads.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled another week of games Wednesday after a two-day marathon of negotiations with the players union that did not lead to a new labor agreement.

The league's lockout is in its fourth month, and MLB has shown no willingness to lift it, as it would open the door for a players strike.

Chicago Baseball

MLB lockout 5 hours ago

MLB Cancels More Games, Opening Day Delayed to April 14

Mar 8

Cubs President Jed Hoyer Puts Ravenswood Home on Market. See Inside

MORE: Why MLB won't lift lockout without an agreement

All of April could be in jeopardy if the league and union don't reach an agreement in the next week.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLB lockoutChicago CubsChicago White SoxDick Durbin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us