Senator Dick Durbin to MLB: ‘Unlock the Lockout and Play Ball'

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin pulled no punches reacting to MLB canceling more regular season games amid the league-implemented lockout.
"Message to the owners: unlock the lockout and play ball," Durbin tweeted.
Durbin, a big Cubs fan who's served as an Illinois senator since 1997, also pledged to reconsider MLB's anti-trust exemption.
"Fans across America deserve better," Durbin's tweet also reads.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled another week of games Wednesday after a two-day marathon of negotiations with the players union that did not lead to a new labor agreement.
The league's lockout is in its fourth month, and MLB has shown no willingness to lift it, as it would open the door for a players strike.
All of April could be in jeopardy if the league and union don't reach an agreement in the next week.