Seiya Suzuki, Cubs Keep Rolling With Win, Series Split in Colorado

The Cubs haven't lost a series yet this season, beating the Rockies 6-4 on Sunday in Colorado to earn a split of the four-game series and six-game road trip.

A lot of that has to do with the MLB career start of free agent Seiya Suzuki that is starting to look like some inner-circle baseball elites.

The Cubs have won their only home series so far as they open a seven-game homestand with Monday's series opener against the perennial American League-contender Rays.

Four thoughts from Sunday's win and the weekend series in Denver:

Free passover

The only thing that seems to slow Seiya Suzuki down is when the manager gives him a day off.

No, wait. He reached base that day, too — drawing an intentional walk as a pinch-hitter Friday in Colorado.

In fact, the rookie sensation from Japan — who has reached base in all nine games as a Cub — is averaging a walk per game, including two IBBs in the last three days.

That included two walks Sunday.

Considering the opposite-field home run he slugged in the at-bat after Sunday’s IBB, it’s no wonder the former Japanese batting champ is being treated with care by pitchers already.

Also, for anyone wondering how this small sample size might compare over a full season, only four players in history have drawn as many walks as their team played games over a full season: Barry Bonds (three times), Ted Williams (three times), Babe Ruth (1923) and Mark McGwire (1998).

All Smyls

Fourth starter Drew Smyly, a late free agent signing this spring, couldn’t get the final out of the fifth inning to qualify for the win before being lifted with a 5-0 lead, but the veteran left-hander came up big for the second time in as many turns through the rotation.

Smyly, who pitched five scoreless innings to beat the Pirates in his first start, made it 9 2/3 scoreless this season, allowing just four hits and a walk and striking out four at Coors Field.

That’s especially impressive considering the 22 earned runs the rest of the rotation has allowed in 30 2/3 innings (6.46 ERA) so far.

Penned up frustration

The Cubs’ bullpen has been the surprise success of the early going, if not the biggest reason for the 5-4 start. Just not on this day.

\After the Cubs entered the day with the ninth-best bullpen ERA in the majors (2.97), Scott Effross, Michael Rucker and Mychal Givens made this game a lot closer than it appeared to be headed when the Cubs opened up that big early lead — allowing four runs in less than two innings before Rowan Wick and David Robertson shut down the end of the game.

Empty pest

Willson Contreras opened scoring Sunday with his second homer of the season, immediately after a double play left the bases empty for him.

That’s been his wheelhouse this season as pitchers have pitched him tighter and more carefully with men on base.

He’s 7-for-13 with two doubles, two homers and a 1.692 OPS with nobody on base.

He’s 1-for-15 with men on, walking twice and being hit by pitches twice.

Hey, Rossy, need any new ideas for the leadoff spot?

