Rooftop Near Wrigley Field Begins Selling Tickets for Cubs Home Games

With the Chicago Cubs set to start their 2020 season on July 24, tickets are now available for one of the iconic rooftops across the street from the ballpark.

According to a report from ESPN, the city of Chicago has approved rooftop owners to begin selling tickets to games, but only with 25 percent occupancy.

The Wrigley View Rooftop, located down the left field line on Waveland Avenue, has put tickets on sale for all July and August home games at Wrigley Field, but it’s going to cost fans a pretty penny to get in.

Tickets for most games will cost fans $350, and Sunday games will cost $250, according to the website.

Several games, including Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 24 and the Cubs-White Sox game on Aug. 21, are already sold out, but tickets remain to most games in July and August.

At this time, only games for those two months are available, with September tickets likely going on sale at a later date.

The Cubs own many of the rooftops across from the ballpark, but tickets have not been put on sale for those venues yet. There had been reports that the team was negotiating with the city to allow some fans into Wrigley Field, but it’s unclear whether fans will be welcomed into the ballpark at the beginning of the season.