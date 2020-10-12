Rick Renteria Out as White Sox Manager, Team Announces

White Sox Manager Rick Renteria is leaving the team after four seasons, the team announced Monday.

Details on the reason for his departure weren't clear, but the team said they "agreed to part ways."

The White Sox ended the 2020 season with a 35-25 record and a tie for second place in the American League Central. The team lost a best-of-three postseason contest in the Wild Card series against the Oakland Athletics.

Renteria, who also managed the Chicago Cubs in 2014, was hired on Oct. 3, 2016, replacing former manager Robin Ventura and becoming the 40th manager in Sox history.

The White Sox said coaching staff decisions will be determined "moving forward and in consultation with the team's next manager."