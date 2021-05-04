Reports: White Sox Add Brian Goodwin in Search for Outfield Help

Reports: Sox add Brian Goodwin in search for outfield help originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox search for outfield help in the wake of the injury to Luis Robert is underway, already producing a signing, according to a couple national reports.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the White Sox added outfielder Brian Goodwin on Tuesday. Per Heyman, it's a minor league deal.

Goodwin was actually drafted by the White Sox in 2009, a 17th-round pick who chose not to sign. That proved a good decision, as he was a first-round choice of the Washington Nationals two years later.

He's spent parts of five seasons in the major leagues, his greatest action coming in 2019, when he played in 136 games for the Los Angeles Angels. Goodwin slashed .262/.326/.470 that season, hitting 17 home runs and 29 doubles. He played in 50 games during the shortened 2020 campaign, splitting time between the Angels and Cincinnati Reds and batting just .215 with a .299 on-base percentage.

Goodwin signed a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training and did not see any major league action during the first month of the regular season. He was released by the Pirates on Monday.

Goodwin has experience playing all three outfield positions, paying 126 career games in center field and 132 in left field.

The White Sox can use all the outfield help they can get with both Robert and Eloy Jiménez slated to miss months as they recover from their respective injuries. Adam Engel, too, remains on the injured list and is several weeks away from beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

General manager Rick Hahn said Monday that the team will focus on internal options initially while it explores possible outside additions. That figures to mean a lot of Leury García and Billy Hamilton in center field, especially with Hahn pointing out that impact players are not always as easily acquired this early in the season as opposed to closer to the trade deadline in the middle of the summer.

But after saying the front office didn't feel great urgency to rush out and acquire someone to help fill in for Jiménez when the left fielder was hurt at the end of spring training, Hahn has made one move rather quickly in the days after Robert was knocked out.

