Reports Suggest Cubs Reunions With Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber May be Possible

The Chicago Cubs are still working to bolster their roster ahead of the 2021 season, but there is at least a possibility that they could reunite with two key members of the 2016 World Series champions.

On Tuesday, NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan reported that the Cubs are one of several teams in “hot pursuit” of Schwarber, along with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox:

Former #Cubs star Kyle Schwarber has emerged as one of the hottest free agents still available and has several teams in hot pursuit including the #Jays, #Red Sox and #Cubs. He will not come cheap. Cubs are in on multiple outfielders. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) March 15, 2022

Other reports have also linked the Cubs to Schwarber, along with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs opted to non-tender Schwarber after the 2020 season, and he responded with an All-Star 2021 campaign. He hammered 32 home runs for the Washington Nationals and the Red Sox, with 71 RBI’s and a .266 batting average in 471 at-bats.

With the designated hitter coming to the National League, the Cubs could use Schwarber both in left field and the DH role, and he would add an interesting wrinkle to the team’s lineup.

Schwarber isn’t the only former Cubs star that could be approached by the team. According to Univision’s Mike Rodriguez, the Cubs may get in contact with former first baseman Anthony Rizzo and his agents:

The Chicago Cubs may be in contact with Anthony Rizzo and his agents tonight , Per source ✍🏽@hgomez27 — Mike Rodriguez | Univision 🍥 (@mikedeportes) March 15, 2022

Rizzo was traded by the Cubs just ahead of the 2021 trade deadline to the New York Yankees. He batted .249 in 200 plate appearances for the Yankees, with eight home runs and 21 RBI’s for the Bronx Bombers.