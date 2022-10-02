Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to Retire on Monday

Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire on Monday.

La Russa had one more year left on his contract.

Nightengale reports there are plans for a press conference in Chicago to announce his retirement.

Last week the White Sox announced La Russa would not return to the dugout for the remainder of the 2022 season, leaving the 2023 season in doubt.

La Russa will leave Chicago having led the White Sox to an AL Central title in 2021, marking their second consecutive playoff berth. But the team's anticipated success during the 2022 season never materialized.

The White Sox entered the campaign as heavy favorites in a weak AL Central, many pundits marking the White Sox' roster outmatching their division rivals.

The team instead hovered around .500 all season, consistently chasing the Guardians in the standings.

La Russa has been away from the dugout for nearly a month for medical reasons.

The Sox announced he would not manage Aug. 30 against the Royals less than an hour before first pitch due to an undisclosed medical condition.

La Russa underwent a medical evaluation Aug. 31 and flew home to Arizona for further testing. He joined the White Sox for their series in Oakland earlier this month for a ceremony celebrating Dave Stewart.

La Russa told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press in Oakland he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.

The White Sox have all but been eliminated from postseason contention after a four-game losing streak that dropped them eight games out of first in the AL Central.

As for the remainder of the season, Miguel Cairo will continue as acting manager for the White Sox’ final few games.

