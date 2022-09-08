Report: White Sox Manager Tony La Russa ‘Going to Be Okay,' Eyes Return Next Week

Report: La Russa 'going to be okay,' eyes return next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "going to be okay" and hopes to return to managing the team "early next week," according to a report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

La Russa left before the start of a series on Aug. 30 between the Sox and the Kansas City Royals with an "undisclosed medical reason." The next day, reports dropped of La Russa flying to Arizona to visit personal doctors with a "heart issue."

Now, it seems La Russa will return to the Sox dugout at some point next week. The skipper is "hoping to attend Dave Stewart’s No. 34 retirement ceremony in Oakland on Sunday before rejoining the Sox," according to Heyman's report.

The Sox' bench coach, Miguel Cairo, holds a 6-3 record as acting manager without La Russa. The Sox have won three-straight series, beating the Royals, the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

La Russa also missed out on Dylan Cease nearly throwing a no-hitter against the Twins last Saturday in a 13-0 win.

Cairo showed praise for La Russa in his absence in a joint sentiment of the team's fear and best wishes for La Russa's health.

"He cares way too much," Cairo said. "He cares so much about the game. I'm telling you. We love him. I love him. He has so much knowledge about the game."

The Sox start a four-game road series against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Their next series after that is Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, which could be an re-entry point for La Russa.

