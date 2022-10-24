Report: White Sox Manager Candidate Joe Espada Finalist for Marlins Job

White Sox manager candidate Espada finalist for Marlins job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A White Sox managerial candidate is reportedly a finalist for another team's opening.

According to MLB insider and the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Astros bench coach Joe Espada is one of four finalists for the Marlins' managerial vacancy.

Marlins are down to 4 finalists and a decision is expected soon: Skip Schumaker, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and a mystery candidate. The mystery man is apparently not Raul Ibanez, who had a great interview but dropped out because the timing isn’t right. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 24, 2022

Espada, who is headed to the World Series with Houston, was Miami's third base coach from 2010-13.

He's among the candidates who have interviewed for the White Sox' job, according to multiple reports. Heyman reported last week Espada is "among many" candidates in the mix for the job.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported last week Espada "impressed" the White Sox in the interview process.

The Marlins, White Sox and Royals are the remaining teams searching for a new manager. The Rangers introduced Bruce Bochy on Monday.

The Sox have also been linked to Royals coach Pedro Grifol and Braves coach Ron Washington. Additionally, general manager Rick Hahn said during the White Sox' final series of the 2022 season the team would interview bench coach and acting manager Miguel Cairo.

