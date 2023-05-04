Report: Cubs to call up prospect Matt Mervis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are calling up first base prospect Matt Mervis ahead of their three-game set at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mervis is off to a smoking hot start with Triple-A Iowa, hitting six home runs alongside a .286/.402/.560 offensive slash line.

The successful start to the year at Triple-A continues Mervis' performance in the minor leagues last year, where he rapidly rose in prospect rankings en route to leading all of the minor leagues with 119 RBI across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.

With 36 home runs in 2022, Mervis was also third among all minor leaguers in round-trippers.

The Cubs move to call up Mervis comes amid a recent offensive struggle, scuffling in a road series against the Washington Nationals after getting swept in three straight one-run losses against the Marlins.

Prior to the 2023 season, Mervis, who recently turned 25, played for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

The corresponding roster move is currently unknown, as the Cubs have yet to officially announce the move.

