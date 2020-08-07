Reports: Cubs' Series vs. Cardinals Postponed After St. Louis Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to deal with a coronavirus outbreak within their clubhouse, their entire weekend series against the Chicago Cubs has been reportedly postponed after another player tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Friday, the opening game between the two clubs was postponed due to a player testing positive for the virus, but later in the day the entire series was called off, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer.

Confirmed: Cubs-Cardinals weekend series postponed. Cubs to fly home tonight. Next scheduled to play Tuesday in Cleveland. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) August 7, 2020

ESPN's Jesse Rogers later confirmed the initial report that the three-game had been completely wiped out for the weekend.

Once that decision is made official, the Cubs will be off until Tuesday when they head to Cleveland to face the Indians at Progressive Field.

The postponements are the first coronavirus-related issues the Cubs have had to deal with this season. It is unclear when the three games scheduled for Busch Stadium will be made up.

As for the Cardinals, they’ve been dealing with a coronavirus outbreak within their clubhouse since July 31, when their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park was called off. In the days since, the Cardinals have postponed a total of seven games prior to their weekend series with the Cubs, as at least eight players and six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

After another player tested positive for the virus on Friday, the first game between the two teams was postponed by Major League Baseball.

The Cubs were only set to make one trip to St. Louis this season, so it is likely that the team would have to play the role of “visitors” in make-up games at Wrigley Field. That decision will be made by the league at a future date.