Report: Cubs Seen as ‘Wild Card' in Free Agent Shortstop Market

It's no secret the Cubs will be in the market for a shortstop this offseason.

So it's no surprise they're doing their due diligence on the big fish in this offseason's free agent shortstop market, per a report from ESPN's Buster Olney.

According to Olney, the Cubs "are seen as a wild card in the shortstop market, and some Chicago staffers have been cultivating information about the elite shortstops."

That shortstop class features Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien, and, of course, former Cub Javy Báez.

The Cubs have a need at shortstop after trading Báez to the Mets at the deadline this summer. They have financial flexibility and will be active in free agency.

Last week, team chairman Tom Ricketts said the Cubs have the resources to compete in 2022 and "will use them."

However, the Cubs have several other areas on their roster to address, including the starting rotation, and are looking for value this winter rather that spending big on one individual player.

Team president Jed Hoyer has said on several occasions over the last month the Cubs will spend "intelligently" in free agency.

Whether they are in the mix for one of those top shortstops may depend on if any of their markets fall to shorter deals.

