Report: Astros, Longtime White Sox 1B José Abreu Agree to Deal

When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day.

Just on the other side.

Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has agreed to a deal with the Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported the two sides were finalizing an agreement. Nightengale reported it's expected to be a three-year deal.

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported it's expected to be worth $60 million.

The White Sox made it clear they didn't intend to bring Abreu back this offseason. Andrew Vaughn has been the heir apparent to Abreu since being drafted third overall in 2019.

Abreu, who turns 36 in January, has spent his entire nine-season career with the Sox since signing out of Cuba entering the 2014 season.

He left a lasting mark on the franchise, both on the field and as a presence in the clubhouse.

"If he's not with us next year, he'll be missed," general manager Rick Hahn said at the GM Meetings earlier this month. "It's good that we're insulated from a production standpoint against that departure.

"But certainly never would disrespect the importance that he's meant to this organization."

Abreu hit .292/.354/.506 with the Sox and ranks third in franchise history with 243 home runs (trailing Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko) sixth in doubles and 10th in hits.

He won AL MVP in the shortened 2020 season — the first Sox player to earn the honor since Thomas in 1994 — and hit 25+ home runs six times.

Vaughn has played out of position since debuting in 2021 to accommodate a roster crowded with first basemen and designated hitters. He'll fill the void at first base, and the White Sox expect him moving to his natural position will benefit his offensive production.

But Vaughn moving to first, and Eloy Jiménez likely to designated hitter, means the White Sox will have a hole to fill in the outfield.

Abreu joining Houston also has implications for the Cubs, who had interest in him among other first basemen this winter.

Remaining free agent first basemen available include Cody Bellinger, Josh Bell and Trey Mancini, all of whom the Cubs have been linked to.

