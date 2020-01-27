Reds Reportedly Sign Former Cubs Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to Multi-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have reportedly continued their aggressive offseason, signing former Chicago Cubs outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to a multi-year deal.

The deal was first reported by C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

Sources tell me @Ken_Rosenthal that #Reds have a multi-year deal for OF Nicholas Castellanos — C. トレント・ローズクランズ (@ctrent) January 27, 2020

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Castellanos' contract will run for four years and pay him an average of $16 million per season with Cincinnati.

Castellanos deal is for 4 years believed to be for 16M a year. Plus opt out(s) #reds — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 27, 2020

The contract is the latest in a busy offseason for the Reds, as the team signed several high profile free agents, including third baseman Mike Moustakas, starting pitcher Wade Miley and outfielder Shogo Akiyama.

Castellanos started the 2019 season with the Detroit Tigers and then was traded to the Cubs midseason, going on an incredible tear down the stretch. The slugging outfielder hit 16 home runs in just 51 games after the trade while driving in 36 RBI’s and batting .321 for the Cubs as they ultimately came up short of a playoff spot.

There had been hopes among Cubs fans that the team would bring Castellanos back, but with a limited amount of money to spend in free agency, the Cubs are hoping for a resurgent season from Ian Happ and Albert Almora, along with continued production from Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward to bolster their outfield.