Chicago Baseball
Nicholas Castellanos

Reds Reportedly Sign Former Cubs Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to Multi-Year Deal

Castellanos hit 16 home runs for the Cubs after being acquired in a midseason trade

Nicholas Castellanos looks on from the dugout during a Cubs game against the New York Mets
Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds have reportedly continued their aggressive offseason, signing former Chicago Cubs outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to a multi-year deal.

The deal was first reported by C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Castellanos' contract will run for four years and pay him an average of $16 million per season with Cincinnati.

The contract is the latest in a busy offseason for the Reds, as the team signed several high profile free agents, including third baseman Mike Moustakas, starting pitcher Wade Miley and outfielder Shogo Akiyama.

Castellanos started the 2019 season with the Detroit Tigers and then was traded to the Cubs midseason, going on an incredible tear down the stretch. The slugging outfielder hit 16 home runs in just 51 games after the trade while driving in 36 RBI’s and batting .321 for the Cubs as they ultimately came up short of a playoff spot.

Chicago Baseball

SoxFest 2020 Jan 25

SoxFest Begins With Huge Expectations

White Sox Spring Training Jan 21

White Sox Invite 27 Players to Spring Training in Arizona

There had been hopes among Cubs fans that the team would bring Castellanos back, but with a limited amount of money to spend in free agency, the Cubs are hoping for a resurgent season from Ian Happ and Albert Almora, along with continued production from Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward to bolster their outfield.

This article tagged under:

Nicholas CastellanosChicago CubsCincinnati Reds
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us