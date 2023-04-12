Rare fielding errors contribute to White Sox series loss to Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The crux of the White Sox' issues this season have mostly revolved around pitching. With the exception of Dylan Cease, some of the starting staff and the majority of the bullpen have gotten off to a slow start.

As of this writing, the South Side holds the third-worst team ERA at 5.39 earned runs on average. The collective pitching unit has allowed the most hits and the second-most runs this season.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

During the team's first divisional series against the Minnesota Twins, however, the defense lacked the execution necessary to knock off their northern foes. Specifically, errors from Hanser Alberto and Gavin Sheets proved detrimental to their odds of winning.

A scoreless top of the 10th and an error at 3rd cost the Sox a win last night #WhiteSoxin60 pic.twitter.com/mAoB0Gg57m — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 12, 2023

On Tuesday, the White Sox went to extra innings after a phenomenal scoop and rally from Oscar Colás to Romy González to the aforementioned Alberto for a throwout at third base.

However, in extras, Alberto overthrew a bunt laid down by Michael A. Taylor, allowing Willie Castro to score the game-winning, walk-off run.

"It was a bad, bad throw," Alberto said after the game. "Just a really bad throw. Just doesn't need to be sidearm. And that was the game... It was everything on me."

Following that game on Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers hit a ball in the opposite field to right field in the third inning. Sheets stepped the wrong way, got tied up, and fell while attempting to field the flyball. Jeffers notched a triple from the error, and eventually scored.

"I saw him get an OK jump on it," Pedro Grifol said of Sheets' play after the game. "I think he came in on it a little bit and then had to backpedal and then just fell. I know that he hit it harder than what it appeared, at least from the sound of it. I think he took a couple of steps in, and when he tried to redirect, just fell."

RELATED: 3 big trends from White Sox-Twins series

It's important to note two things from this takeaway.

First, the defense wasn't entirely bad in the series, or for that matter, during this season as a whole. In fact, there have been many instances – the game-saving throwout at third included – when the White Sox showed pristine defensive effort. Second, the White Sox' bats weren't predominantly present during the series. They failed to average more than three runs per game.

That being said, during tight-game situations – like the White Sox found themselves in against the Twins – defensive execution is vital. A pitcher can only do as much as the defense behind them. And at times the defense failed the pitching staff.

Now, the errors point to a much broader issue the White Sox must alleviate. Injuries. If Yoán Moncada or Eloy Jiménez were on the field during either of these situations, the errors probably don't occur. Injuries are freak incidents but the White Sox cannot fall back into a habit of failing to see the field.

Alberto is a replacement-level player, capable of just that. He can only do so much on the field and doesn't possess everyday talent on the field. The same goes for Sheets. A natural first baseman, the Sox were forced to use him in right field without Jiménez and a necessary day off for rookie Colás.

Both Jiménez and Moncada have the "possibility" to play against the Baltimore Orioles. Tim Anderson's recent injury makes their return more dire to the clubhouse.

They need to do their best to keep the everyday starters in the lineup. If they can't, games and series like that of the Twins are bound to happen. And in a moment's notice, the Sox could fall in the division standings.

As the common saying goes, "There's plenty of baseball left to play." That reigns true for now, as the White Sox are 13 games into the season with a 5-8 record. But if they're not careful, things could turn south.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.