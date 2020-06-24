Professional Sports Set to Return as Chicago Dogs Will Play Home Games in Rosemont

Professional sports will officially return to the Chicago area on July 7, as the Chicago Dogs will open their home schedule at Impact Field in suburban Rosemont.

The team made the announcement Wednesday after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced that sporting events can take place in the state, with up to 20 percent of stadium or arena capacity filled.

“We’re thrilled to be playing baseball, and especially in front of our fans at Impact Field,” team owner Shawn Hunter said in a statement. “This positive news will help us all kick off the summer celebration.”

The Dogs will open their home season July 7 when they take on the Milwaukee Milkmen at Impact Field.

Under a plan originally put together by the independent American Association baseball league, the Dogs were going to play their home games in Milwaukee this season. That plan changed with Illinois’ move to Phase Four, as Pritzker’s administration cleared the way for professional sports to resume in the state.

Tickets will be made available by the team at a later date. Fans can call 847-636-5460 for ticket information, or visit the team’s website for details.