Pete Crow-Armstrong Hits Grand Slam After Epic At-Bat

Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has been praised for his incredible fielding ability and his tantalizing mix of speed and power, but it was his dogged tenacity that was on full display for the Tennessee Smokies Wednesday during a remarkable at-bat that ended with a grand slam.

Crow-Armstrong, with a nearly 1.000 OPS so far this season for the Smokies, came into his eighth inning at-bat seeking his first hit of the afternoon, and he was sure to get it in the best way possible.

After taking the first two pitches of his at-bat against Birmingham Barons pitcher Luke Shilling, Crow-Armstrong fouled off 11 pitches and took two balls, and on the 16th pitch of the at-bat, he launched a grand slam over the right field wall to give Tennessee an emphatic victory:

The home run was Crow-Armstrong’s second of the season, and raised his batting average to .341. He drove in a total of five RBI’s in the 9-1 victory for Tennessee.

Before the campaign, Crow-Armstrong was named the Cubs’ top prospect by MLB Pipeline, and he has done nothing to fall from that spot, with two home runs, nine RBI’s and seven stolen bases so far this season for the Smokies.

He has also handled 17 error-free chances in center field, with his defensive skillset ranking him as one of the best fielders in all of the minor leagues.



