Pedro Grifol Is First White Sox Manager to Win Debut in 25 Years

Pedro Grifol first White Sox manager to win debut in 25 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pedro Grifol's MLB record as a manager is 1-0.

The White Sox defeated the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, 3-2. Grifol, in turn, became the first full-time White Sox manager in 25 years to win his debut game. Jerry Manuel was the last to do it in 1998.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The team celebrated Grifol with shaving cream, as the White Sox manager sat through postgame interviews with it on his jersey.

There is a lot of shaving cream on Pedro Grifol right now pic.twitter.com/MtKdAOiZoV — James Fegan (@JRFegan) March 31, 2023

Dylan Cease was certainly a highlight, pitching 6.1 innings and striking out a White Sox record 10 batters on Opening Day. He allowed just two hits and zero runs.

MORE: Dylan Cease ties White Sox Opening Day record

It was Andrew Vaughn's two-run double late in the game that sealed the deal for the White Sox. He scored Tim Anderson and Luis Robert to take over the game.

Reynaldo Lopez earned his closer stripes by securing his first career save. He was the first to come from the White Sox' closer committee/ The team will run multiple closers as they await the return of Liam Hendriks, who is receiving cancer treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Lopez, while allowing a home run to Yordan Alvarez to allow the Astros back within one run, impressed in his first outing of the season. He threw multiple 100 mph fastballs and a nasty slider to strike out Yainer Diaz to end the game.

Could he become the team's go-to temporary closer?

RELATED: Oscar Colás records hit in first major league appearance

Grifol showed his veteran baseball knowledge, despite his rookie status as a manager, against the defending world champions.

He made substitutions, switching out Romy González for Oscar Colás. He yanked Cease at a reasonable time after the wheels started to fall off after 86 pitches. Grifol brought energy in the clubhouse, yelling in excitement after Lopez struck out the final batter.

The Astros are a perennial White Sox crusher and they have three games left in the series.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.