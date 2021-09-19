Patrick Wisdom Sets Cubs' Rookie Home Run Record Vs. Brewers

Wisdom sets Cubs' rookie HR record, breaking tie with Bryant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Wisdom crushed a three-run home run late in Sunday's game against the Brewers to give the Cubs a four-run lead.

It also made history.

That was Wisdom's 27th home run of the season, setting a new Cubs rookie record.

Wisdom tied the record Tuesday against the Phillies, matching the 26 home runs Kris Bryant hit in his 2015 NL Rookie of the Year campaign.

Patrick Wisdom hits his 27th home run of the season, a new Cubs rookie record. pic.twitter.com/iqsKjiwPes — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) September 19, 2021

Bryant offered the 30-year-old Wisdom early congratulations when he returned to Wrigley Field last week for the first time with the Giants.

“He said, ‘When you break my record, congrats on everything,’ so that was pretty cool,” Wisdom said.

Wisdom burst onto the scene when the Cubs called him up from Triple-A in late May, hitting nine home runs in his first 20 games.

Eighteen home runs later, he all alone atop the franchise's rookie leaderboard — and in good company.

Bryant's 26 home runs in 2015 broke Hall of Famer Billy Williams' previous record of 25, set back in 1961.

Wisdom could finish first among all rookies in home runs this season. He's three behind co-leaders Adolis García (Rangers) and Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles).

