Oscar Colás Reflects on MLB Futures Game, Adjustments and Promotion

Oscar Colás has had quite the developmental season.

From adjusting from former pitcher to center fielder and adjusting his swing at the plate, Colás has put a lot of work and focus into becoming the player that he is today.

That player was selected to play in the MLB Futures Game on Saturday and represent the White Sox organization as part of MLB's All-Star weekend.

It's something he doesn't take for granted.

“It means a lot," Colás said through a translator. "It's a big step in my career."

He has played 59 games in High-A Winston Salem this season, slashing .312/.369/.475 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs. He also adds 76 hits and 37 runs to his stat line in the minors.

Colás worked with his managers and hitting coaches to fix his swing. He mentioned he developed a "leg kick" while playing in Cuba that's stuck with him in the batter's box. Luckily, he was able to fix it this season and play some of his best baseball.

“The biggest adjustment for me [was] how I was able to adjust and feel comfortable with twisting a little bit of my mechanic," Colás said. "I used to have a leg kick when I was swinging and then by the end of spring training, we made that adjustment just to not do that and just keep my foot on the ground. Just being able to reduce the strikeouts and have more contact with the ball. That's a surprise because I never thought that that would be something that I really feel comfortable with.”

Colás still has recorded 55 strikeouts in 60 games in the minors this season, but he's feeling more confident now that he's comfortable with the adjustments he made to his swing.

Speaking of adjustments, Colás had to adjust to playing center field since starting in right. This season, he's fielded 98.2 percent of plays in center field, committing just two errors.

“I'm feeling comfortable playing center field and it’s a little bit different than playing right field because the balls are hit harder to center field and more like a line drive," Colás said. "And that's something that you have to adjust. But it wasn't it wasn't a big thing. I just kept doing what I have been doing.”

The Cuban minor-leaguer worked diligently through injury and patiently with his swing and fielding strategies to form into the well-rounded player he is today. That led him to receive a promotion from High-A Winston Salem up to Double-A Birmingham Barons.

In his first game with the Barons, he recorded a hit and a run.

“It feels good," Colás said about his promotion up to Double-A. "As to that, your work has been acknowledged. And first and foremost, I want to thank God, because I have been able to do all that just because of him. And also, I want to thank my managers. I really appreciate that. Just a matter of keep working hard and keep moving forward in my development process.”

White Sox fans can watch Colás play in the MLB Futures game, which will take place at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

