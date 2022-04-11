Opening Day Forecast: White Sox Home Opener Expected to be Mostly Sunny, Brisk

The Chicago White Sox had to deal with plenty of chilly weather and challenging conditions during their opening series of the season in Detroit, but the weather looks like it’ll be a bit better for the South Siders as they return home to Guaranteed Rate Field this week.

The 2-1 White Sox will open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday as they take on the Seattle Mariners, with first pitch scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

According to NBC 5’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller, the temperature at first pitch is expected to settle into the mid-to-upper 50s, under partly cloudy skies.

There is a possibility of a widely scattered shower or two during the afternoon, but most of the rain that could hit the area on Tuesday isn’t expected to arrive until late in the day, according to forecast models.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The wind could also be a bit of a factor, coming in off of Lake Michigan and giving a bit of a chill to the proceedings, with gusts between 10-to-15 miles per hour. That wind will be blowing in from left field, posing a challenge to right-handed hitters in the usually slugger-friendly park.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, they will have to hope for some good weather luck on Wednesday, as strong-to-severe thunderstorms could impact the area during the mid-to-late afternoon hours.