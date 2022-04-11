Opening Day: Everything White Sox Fans Need to Know About Tuesday's Game at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago White Sox got their regular season underway with a strong performance in Detroit, taking two out of three games from the Tigers, but now they’re eager to get their home schedule underway on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

The White Sox, defending American League Central champions, are hoping to go even further in the postseason this year, and the road to that goal really gets going when they return to the South Side this week.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

What Time Does the Game Start?

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Anyone who can’t make it to the game can catch all the action on NBC Sports Chicago and the MyTeams app.

What Will the Weather be Like?

While there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the day, the main threat of rain won’t come until later in the evening, meaning that Sox fans should hopefully be able to enjoy an uninterrupted game.

As for temperatures, highs are expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 60s, making for a pleasant viewing experience for fans at the ballpark.

Are There Still Paper Tickets for Games?

Guaranteed Rate Field has switched exclusively to mobile tickets, with fans permitted to use the MLB Ballpark or Ticketmaster apps. Fans who purchase tickets on resale sites can use those apps as well.

When Do the Parking Lots Open?

Parking lots around Guaranteed Rate Field will open two hours prior to first pitch throughout the regular season.

Fans who purchase their parking in advance for $25 can park in the A, B, C and G lots. Fans who need to purchase parking on the day of the game can do so for $27 in lots F and L.

Fans who want to tailgate can purchase spots in Lot E, with that lot opening earlier than other stadium parking lots.

Fans who plan to arrive closer to game time for the home opener are encouraged to park in the remote lot near McCormick Place, as lots are expected to fill up quickly. A free shuttle will be available to transport fans to and from that lot.

Is Public Transit Available?

The White Sox encourage fans to use public transportation to get to the ballpark. The Metra’s Rock Island line provides service near the ballpark, while the CTA’s Red Line (Sox-35th) and Green Line (35th Street) both have stops near the stadium.

On Tuesday, the White Sox announced a list of new food and beer that will be available to fans who attend games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Rainbow cone and Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst are among the foods that will be available

When Do the Ballpark Gates Open?

For the home opener, gates at Guaranteed Rate Field will open at 1:10 p.m., two hours before first pitch. For the rest of the regular season, gates will open 90 minutes prior to game time.

What Size Bags Can I Bring In?

Bags are not permitted. Clutches that are under 9” x 5” x 2” are permitted, along with diaper bags when an infant is present.

Is Guaranteed Rate Field Still a Cashless Facility?

Cash is not accepted by vendors or at concession stands and retail shops within the ballpark. Fans can use credit or debit cards at those facilities, or can trade in cash for White Sox gift cards at the Chicago Sports Depot, located on the north side of 35th Street adjacent to the ballpark.

Food can also be ordered in advance on the MLB Ballpark app.

What New Food Items Are Available?

There are a slew of new food items available at Guaranteed Rate Field this season, including Rainbow Cone, the iconic chain that will be bringing their sliced ice cream to the ballpark.

New beers from BuckleDown Brewing, Sketchbook brewing and Spiteful Brewing will also be available, as will Froman’s Cheddar Pierogis.

