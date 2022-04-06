Opening Day: Everything Cubs Fans Need to Know About Thursday's Game at Wrigley Field

After months of waiting, the Chicago Cubs will finally get their 2022 season underway on Thursday afternoon when they face the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Whether you’re heading to the game or watching it from the (dry) comfort of your couch, here’s everything you need to know about the big opener.

What Time Does the Game Start?

The Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:20 p.m. The game can be seen on Marquee Sports Network, and heard on 670 the Score.

What Will the Weather be Like?

The forecast is continuing to evolve for the game, but according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno, you’ll want to pack a raincoat.

Showers are expected to develop Thursday, and could impact the afternoon contest throughout.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-40s, making for a chilly and rainy start to the season for the Cubs.

Are There Still Paper Tickets for Games?

The Cubs have announced that tickets to Wrigley Field will exclusively be available as mobile tickets. Fans can use the MLB Ballpark app to gain entry to the stadium.

As Opening Day approaches, both Cubs and White Sox fans are feeling the excitement building for the start of the season. NBC 5’s Kate Chappell has more on both teams.

When Do the Gates Open at Wrigley?

Gates will open two hours prior to first pitch at 11:20 a.m.

What Size Bags Can You Bring In?

Only bags smaller than 16x16x8 inches in size are permitted inside of Wrigley Field. Exceptions are made for medical bags and diaper bags, the team says.

Is Wrigley Field Still a Cashless Facility?

Fans will only be able to use credit and debit cards to pay for items at concession stands and merchandise stores. Fans can still place food and beverage orders via the MLB Ballpark app.

Other items, including 50/50 tickets and vendor payments, will also be cashless.

Who Will Throw Out the First Pitch?

A group of Cubs Hall of Famers will continue a recent tradition of throwing out the first pitch ahead of the game against the Brewers.

Other Pregame Activities

The Cubs plan to show solidarity with Ukraine, with the Ukrainian American Youth Association Choir of the Mykola Pavlushkov Branch in Chicago performing the nation’s national anthem.

A special 50/50 raffle will support relief efforts in Ukraine, and Cubs employees will wear pins supporting the country.

The Ukrainian flag will also be flown prominently around the stadium.

Who Will Sign the Seventh Inning Stretch?

The Cubs Hall of Famers who will throw out the first pitches will also team up for a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

What New Food Items Will be Available?

The Cubs will have a quartet of new food options available at Wrigley Field this season, including their spin on an iconic Chicago dish, as the Maxwell Street-style pork chop sandwich will be available at the Friendly Confines.

The Cubs will also offer “The Twisted Tater,” a crispy spiral potato skewer with dill pickle dip on the side. A Nashville hot chicken sandwich will be available at Wrigley, as will a new smoked brisket sandwich from Lillie Q’s.

What Kind of Bold Predictions Are Our Experts Making?

The Cubs have made plenty of changes to their roster over the last year, and NBC Sports Chicago experts David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer gathered to give their hottest opinions on what fans can expect from the Cubs this season.