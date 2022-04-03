Opening Day 2022: Cubs Fans Could Get Shot at $1 Million in Wrigley Field Batting Practice Challenge

The Chicago Cubs have announced that fans could get a shot at winning $1 million and other prizes while taking batting practice at Wrigley Field ahead of Opening Day this week.

The Cubs, in partnership with Budweiser, unveiled the “Play for Opening Day” challenge on Sunday morning.

Fans could win the chance to take batting practice on the field at Wrigley this week, and if they are chosen to do so, they could win tickets to Opening Day, access to a luxury suite for the opener, a Traeger grill or even $1 million, according to a press release.

Fans that are interested in participating are asked to head to Gallagher Way, located next door to the ballpark, between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday to receive a raffle ticket. Of those fans, 50 will be selected at random to take batting practice at Wrigley Field between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Each fan will get three pitches, and will try to hit targets to win prizes. Former Cubs catcher and 2016 World Series champion Miguel Montero will be on hand for the event, the team says.

While most of the targets will be on the field itself, one target will be a bit higher: the Budweiser sign on top of the right field video board. If a fan hits that target, they will win themselves a cool $1 million prize.

All fans who receive raffle tickets will receive a prize for attending, and all fans who are able to hit a target during the event will receive a pair of tickets to Thursday’s Opening Day tilt against the Milwaukee Brewers.

More information can be found on the team's website.