Opening Day 2021: Cubs Sign Tony Wolters, Finalizing Roster

Cubs sign backup catcher, finalizing Opening Day roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have signed catcher Tony Wolters to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The Cubs have been in the market for a backup catcher since it became clear Austin Romine (right knee sprain) would not return for the start of the season. Wolters opted out of his minor-league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday.

The move finalizes the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. Backup catcher was the last remaining question mark. Wolters is expected to back up Willson Contreras.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs designated right-handed pitcher James Norwood for assignment.

Wolters spent the past five seasons with the Rockies, recording a career .238 batting average. This winter, he signed with the Pirates as a free agent.