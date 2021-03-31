Chicago Baseball

Austin Romine

Opening Day 2021: Cubs Sign Tony Wolters, Finalizing Roster

By Maddie Lee

Cubs sign backup catcher, finalizing Opening Day roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Cubs have signed catcher Tony Wolters to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Chicago Baseball

Jake Lamb 24 hours ago

White Sox Make Roster Move, Signing Jake Lamb to Major League Contract

Chicago Cubs Mar 29

Cubs Announce Big Changes to Wrigley Field Fan Experience for 2021 Season

The Cubs have been in the market for a backup catcher since it became clear Austin Romine (right knee sprain) would not return for the start of the season. Wolters opted out of his minor-league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday.

The move finalizes the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. Backup catcher was the last remaining question mark. Wolters is expected to back up Willson Contreras.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs designated right-handed pitcher James Norwood for assignment.

Wolters spent the past five seasons with the Rockies, recording a career .238 batting average. This winter, he signed with the Pirates as a free agent.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Austin RomineChicago CubsTony Wolters
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us