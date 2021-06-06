Observations: Patrick Wisdom Homers Twice, Cubs Avoid Giants Sweep

Observations: Wisdom homers twice, Cubs avoid sweep originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs avoided a sweep at San Francisco, with a 4-3 win on Sunday. They lost the series to the Giants 3-1.

Here are 10 observations from the Cubs’ victory Sunday:

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks’ first-inning woes returned Sunday. Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. drove Hendricks’ first pitch of the game over the fence. Wades’ solo shot was the 17th homer Hendricks has allowed this season, the most of any MLB pitcher. The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, raising Hendricks’ first-inning ERA this season to 12.75. Patrick Wisdom got back one of those runs the next inning, hitting a solo homer of his own. But he wasn’t finished there. He tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning with another homer. Sunday marked Wisdom’s second multi-homer game of the season. He’s hit three homers in the past two games, six in seven games and seven this season. Wisdom is the third player in MLB history to hit seven home runs in his first eight starts with a team, per Elias Sports Bureau, joining Aristides Aquino and Trevor Story. According to Elias sport bureau, the Cubs Patrick Wisdom is the 3rd player ever with 7 HR in his 1st 8 starts with a team. Aristides Aquino and Trevor Story also accomplished it. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 6, 2021 Cubs center fielder Ian Happ showed off his arm to get out of the second inning. He fielded a line-drive single off the bounce and made a perfect throw home, just in time to get Buster Posey sliding into the plate. Hendricks logged his first hit of the season, a double lined into left field. He’s the first Cubs pitcher with an extra-base hit this season. Hendricks scored from third later in the inning, with the bases loaded. Javier Báez hit a routine groundball to shortstop Mauricio Dubon, whose throw home was low. Posey, the catcher, missed it, and Hendricks crossed the plate safely. After a rocky first inning, Hendricks turned his outing into a quality start. He allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings. After a series of short starts from the Cubs rotation, Hendricks pitching into the seventh inning was especially important to relieve a taxed bullpen. Báez left the game in the seventh inning with right thumb soreness, according to the Cubs Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson was out of the lineup Sunday after leaving Saturday’s game with low back tightness. Pederson was feeling “much better” Sunday, according to Cubs manager David Ross. Kris Bryant started in left field in Pederson's absence. In the ninth inning, Bryant robbed Dubon of an extra-base hit.

On deck: The Cubs travel to San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres, beginning Monday. Rookie Adbert Alzolay takes the mound for the Cubs and southpaw Ryan Weathers for the Padres

