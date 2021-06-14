Observations: Homers Can't Dig Cubs, Jake Arrieta Out of Hole

Observations: Back-to-back homers not enough vs. Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs opened a four-game away series against the Mets with a 5-2 loss.

Here are 10 observations from the game:

With the loss, the Cubs snapped a five-game winning streak.

The Mets scored off Cubs starter Jake Arrieta in the fourth and fifth innings. Both times, three-hole hitter Dominic Smith initiated the Mets' offense. In the fourth inning, he started the three-run rally with a one-out single. The next inning, Smith hit a solo homer.

Arrieta left the game after giving up four runs on four hits in five innings. He last pitched past the fifth inning on May 14 at Detroit.

Mets left-hander David Peterson has had a history of short starts this year. His last two starts were under three innings. But on Monday, Peterson held the Cubs scoreless through six innings.

Cubs second baseman Eric Sogard logged the Cubs’ only hit off Peterson, a single in the third inning. Arrieta put down a sacrifice bunt to move him into scoring position. But then Peterson picked off Sogard at second base.

Walks uncharacteristically plagued Cubs reliever Tommy Nance in the sixth inning. With two outs, the rookie walked back-to-back batters. It was the first time in Nance’s career that he threw multiple walks in a game. Then, Mets pinch hitter Brandon Drury hit an RBI single, ending Nance’s outing.

Prior to Monday, Mets reliever Trevor May had given up three home runs all year. The Cubs added two more to that total, with back-to-back homers from Antony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom in the seventh inning.

Wisdom notched his eighth homer since May 31 and ninth of the season. He entered the game leading the Cubs in OPS (1.202).

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras showed off his cannon to get out of the seventh inning. Mets cleanup hitter Pete Alonso took an aggressive secondary lead off first base with two outs. Contreras made him pay for it, picking him off for the third out of the frame.